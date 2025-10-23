Collyer's students cover insurance career paths at Lingfield Park

Collyer's students recently had the unique opportunity to attend the Insurance Institute of Sussex Annual Conference at Lingfield Park Resort, thanks to an invitation from Amy Green (Specialist Risk Group and former President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Sussex).

The event provided a comprehensive overview of the insurance industry as students learned from experts in the fields of underinsurance, fire risks, fraud investigations, terrorism, legislative duties, compliance, and specialist plant insurance.

Throughout the day, the students explored the three main strands of insurance: brokering, underwriting, and claims. They also learned about various career pathways and apprenticeship opportunities within the sector.

Collyer's Vice Principal (Pastoral) Andrea John was delighted: "The students impressed conference attendees with their confidence and professionalism, actively engaging with experts and gaining valuable advice on entering the insurance field. Several attendees offered work shadowing opportunities to help the students develop their careers further."

A standout moment came during a presentation from a specialist in concert, festival, and events insurance, where the complexities and enormous costs involved in protecting high-profile events and artists were revealed to the students. This eye-opening session highlighted the industry's critical role beyond everyday insurance.

Rebecca Adams, Collyer's Director of Progression, led the trip for the Collyer's students. She said: “The conference was an incredible opportunity for our students to explore the diverse roles in insurance and the exciting career paths available. This experience marks a significant step toward their future in insurance, and I hope that it has inspired them to consider pursuing this industry with real enthusiasm.”

Steve Martell, Deputy Principal at Collyer's, said: "Colossal thanks to Amy Green for brokering this wonderful learning opportunity for our students. She is a huge supporter of our progression work at Collyer's and genuinely cares about helping the next generation. Amy is hugely inspiring."