Collyer's students enjoy German cultural exchange with 'wonderful' trip to Lindau

Collyer’s German A-level students and teachers have just returned from a cultural exchange trip to Germany, where they spent a week experiencing school and family life first-hand.

Katja Welton, who is in charge of German at Collyer’s, was delighted: “Our students had a wonderful time. They thought it was very picturesque and thoroughly enjoyed experiencing the Alps and a catamaran experience on Lake Constance. The group visited the fairytale castle Neuschwanstein, which famously features in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the beautiful town of Lindau, and a trip across the border to Switzerland.”

The students had a fascinating trip to southern Germany and thoroughly enjoyed time spent at the Valentin Heider Gymnasium grammar school, where they experienced an incredibly warm welcome and actively participated in lessons and everyday school life.

Katja Welton added: “It was a truly wonderful experience, and our group were a real credit to Collyer’s. Enormous thanks to our friends in Germany who were incredibly hospitable during our time there.”

Not only did students participate in school life, they also visited sites including the fairytale castle, Neuschwanstein.

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Massive thanks to Katja and everyone involved for making this valuable educational experience possible. We are also hugely grateful to our friends in Germany, who we look forward to welcoming to England in June.”