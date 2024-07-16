Collyer's students find homes for fossils

By Becky Bourn
Contributor
Published 16th Jul 2024, 13:07 BST
Collyer’s Assistant Director of the Science Faculty and Head of Geology, Dr Ian Carr and his students recently visited the Geology department at the University of Portsmouth.

Ian Carr explained: “We were welcomed by Dr Anthony Butcher (Programme Lead – Geoscience, Course Lead - BSc (Hons) Palaeontology) as their Geology department were keen to find new homes for many of their fossils. So, the university invited several local schools and colleges to help themselves to the specimens, which may otherwise have been thrown away.

"Four of our students had free reign to rummage through the trays and start their own fossil collection.”

The trip represented a great opportunity for the students to collect university quality samples.

Dr Ian Carr, Head of Geology at The College of Richard Collyer.Dr Ian Carr, Head of Geology at The College of Richard Collyer.
Dr Ian Carr, Head of Geology at The College of Richard Collyer.

Dr Carr added: “The students have recently studied fossils as part of their A-level programme, so it was a great chance to test their ability to recognise the different types and take home some prize specimens!”

