Collyer's students rise to the Challenge of Management 2025

Collyer’s students got a taste of the real world of business at the Challenge of Management 2025, run by the college at the 5-star South Lodge Hotel!

The event enabled teams of ten students, each led by a top representative from employers and the regional business community, to compete throughout the day in a number of business games, team building and leadership exercises.

Expert business representatives, leading practitioners, and guest speakers supporting the event included: Harry Adams (Achieving for Children), Jason Burns (LJJ Building Servies Contractors), Maisie Edwards (Portsmouth University), Rebecca Flanagan (RSA), Kerry George (Thales), Amy Green (Specialist Risk Group and former President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Sussex); Mike Humphries (Young Enterprise), Lizzy Modi (Discover Beyond), Maisie Poland (Schroders), Sanya Pramod (Thales), Kim Senior (Assurity Consulting); Chiara Sorrentino (South Lodge, an Executive Hotel); and Tim Wrenn (Environment Agency).

The popular and successful day is a key part of the college’s progression initiative and gave students a taste of the real world of management and employability skills.

Collyer’s Director of Progression, Rebecca Adams, who co-ordinated the event, said: “Our students found the experts truly inspiring! These leading professionals are all incredible supporters of Collyer’s and have given so much time, creativity, and energy to help the next generation.”

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell, who hosted the event, said: “Enormous thanks to our hosts and sponsors South Lodge Hotel, Assurity Consulting, the Insurance Institute of Sussex, and Mike Humphries. They have been amazing.”

Throughout the day, attention was drawn to the learning opportunities that the tasks provided and Q&As about the routes available after college including insights into several pathways including apprenticeships, degree apprenticeships and sponsored degrees. Steve Martell interviewed inspirational special guests including Amy Green, former Collyer’s students Harry Adams, Maisie Edwards (who is studying Radiography at the University of Portsmouth), Kerry George, Tim Wrenn (a Degree Apprentice from the Environment Agency) and Sanya Pramod (an Apprentice at Thales).

As well as benefiting from this practical and personal advice, student teams enjoyed an interactive ice-breaker, and then competed in a sculpture and presentation competition, a lost at sea scenario, and the ever-popular production challenge. Using real life examples and techniques, teams discussed, planned and presented their ideas, all to win prizes throughout the day.

Teams were led by top representatives from employers and the regional business community.

Andrea John, Collyer’s Vice Principal (Pastoral) was impressed: “This is a complex day with many moving parts, so colossal thanks to Rebecca Adams and the Collyer’s team of Emma Burns, Julie Crysell, Ian McAlister, Roger Raymond, Claire Savage, Lauren Ashby, and Georgia Campbellwood. Their support was absolutely outstanding.”

Collyer’s Ian McAlister, who hosted the sculpture and presentation challenge added: “Students took the event very seriously and throughout the day I was impressed and humbled by the sheer talent within the room!”