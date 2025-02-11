Collyer's students take a step in the right direction with 'inspiring' careers fair

By Becky Bourn
Contributor
Published 11th Feb 2025, 10:42 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 11:12 BST
Last week Collyer’s welcomed a record 300 learners and their supporters to their highly rated Next Steps Careers Fair.

Over 40 exhibitors included: NHS Sussex, Thales, Kreston Reeves, Assurity, Horsham District Council, Rolls Royce; The Army, Border Force, Sussex Police, Springboard, Civil Aviation Authority; Crown Prosecution Service, Creative Technology, DMH Stallard, Graylands Cat Clinic, Gatwick Airport; Honeywell, South Lodge, Springboard, Thomas Keating, Plumpton College, and lots more!

Most Popular

Rebecca Adams, Collyer’s Director of Personal Development was delighted: “There was a fantastic buzz throughout this very well attended evening and it was great to receive such wonderful feedback from students and their supporters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The exhibitors said the event was an excellent way to engage with the next generation of employees and help with their careers choices.”

A record number of students and their supporters attended the Next Steps Careers Fair.placeholder image
A record number of students and their supporters attended the Next Steps Careers Fair.

Andrea John, Collyer’s Vice Principal (Pastoral) said: “The evening was a massive success. Huge thanks to Rebecca, and the Collyer’s team comprising Jo Bull, Julie Crysell, Georgina Campbellwood, Emma Burns, Ian McAlister, and Miki Navratilova for making this next steps’ event possible.”

Rebecca Adams added: “We are enormously grateful to the exhibitors who our daytime and adult education students found knowledgeable, engaging and inspiring.”

Related topics:Border ForceThalesHorsham District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice