Collyer's students take a step in the right direction with 'inspiring' careers fair
Over 40 exhibitors included: NHS Sussex, Thales, Kreston Reeves, Assurity, Horsham District Council, Rolls Royce; The Army, Border Force, Sussex Police, Springboard, Civil Aviation Authority; Crown Prosecution Service, Creative Technology, DMH Stallard, Graylands Cat Clinic, Gatwick Airport; Honeywell, South Lodge, Springboard, Thomas Keating, Plumpton College, and lots more!
Rebecca Adams, Collyer’s Director of Personal Development was delighted: “There was a fantastic buzz throughout this very well attended evening and it was great to receive such wonderful feedback from students and their supporters.
“The exhibitors said the event was an excellent way to engage with the next generation of employees and help with their careers choices.”
Andrea John, Collyer’s Vice Principal (Pastoral) said: “The evening was a massive success. Huge thanks to Rebecca, and the Collyer’s team comprising Jo Bull, Julie Crysell, Georgina Campbellwood, Emma Burns, Ian McAlister, and Miki Navratilova for making this next steps’ event possible.”
Rebecca Adams added: “We are enormously grateful to the exhibitors who our daytime and adult education students found knowledgeable, engaging and inspiring.”