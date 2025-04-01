Collyer's success in netball Tudor Derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last week Collyer’s Netball teams were competing in the “Tudor Derby” against Christ’s Hospital. Collyer’s 1’s won 40-23, while the 2’s lost 14-23.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collyer’s sports fan and Geography teacher, Richard Rothwell, explained: “The fixtures, across several sports, are known colloquially by many as the “Tudor Derby” as both institutions were founded in the Tudor period. Collyer’s in 1532 and Christ’s Hospital in 1552.”

Collyer’s Netball Coach Michelle Peckham, widely regarded as one of the region’s best, was delighted: “We have a very strong squad with a great atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 2s put in a solid performance and the 1s win was a fantastic result. The girls just did not stop playing right up until the end. It was relentless.”

The Collyer's netball teams put on a impressive performance, with the 1's winning 40-23.

Head of Collyer’s Sport Academy John Burroughs said: “The games were thrilling encounters played in a tremendously sporting spirit by quality athletes from both sides.

“We have a golden generation of players coming through our netball academy - the Collyer’s community could not be prouder of them.”