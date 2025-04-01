Collyer's success in netball Tudor Derby
Collyer’s sports fan and Geography teacher, Richard Rothwell, explained: “The fixtures, across several sports, are known colloquially by many as the “Tudor Derby” as both institutions were founded in the Tudor period. Collyer’s in 1532 and Christ’s Hospital in 1552.”
Collyer’s Netball Coach Michelle Peckham, widely regarded as one of the region’s best, was delighted: “We have a very strong squad with a great atmosphere.
“The 2s put in a solid performance and the 1s win was a fantastic result. The girls just did not stop playing right up until the end. It was relentless.”
Head of Collyer’s Sport Academy John Burroughs said: “The games were thrilling encounters played in a tremendously sporting spirit by quality athletes from both sides.
“We have a golden generation of players coming through our netball academy - the Collyer’s community could not be prouder of them.”