Congratulations to East Sussex students as GCSE exam results announced

Council leaders are celebrating the efforts of young people across East Sussex today as this year’s GCSE results are announced.

Cllr Bob Standley, lead member for education and inclusion, special educational needs and disability at East Sussex County Council, said: “Our young people have worked hard to ensure that they were well prepared for their examinations and this is reflected in the results that they have received today.

“It’s wonderful to see the achievement of our students in East Sussex and it’s a huge credit to their hard work and dedication to their studies.

“I’d like to thank their parents and carers, teachers, school governors and support staff for playing such a vital role in helping our young people achieve their results today.

“The commitment shown by students across East Sussex will provide them with a solid foundation on which to continue their studies and build their future careers. I'd like to wish them the best of luck in the future.”

Advice for parents and young people on the next steps available including further education, work experience and volunteering, traineeships, apprenticeships, T Levels and support for young people with additional needs can be found at https://careerseastsussex.co.uk

In addition, the Youth Employability Service provides one to one support for 16 to 18 year olds who may need extra support with the next step in their education, employment or training. Career advice, support and guidance is available at https://www.cxk.org/services/youth-employability-service-yes

Cllr Standley continued: “We are aware that some young people may experience difficulties with emotional wellbeing and mental health. Support is available to those who may be struggling, including perhaps in some cases as a response to exam results and next steps. I would encourage people to seek help if they need to.”

Young people, parents and carers can find information on the help available to support their mental health and wellbeing at www.eastsussex.gov.uk/mentalhealthresources