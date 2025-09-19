Consultation opens on proposal to close primary school in Haywards Heath

West Sussex County Council (WSCC) has announced a consultation on the proposal to close a primary school in the Haywards Heath area.

The council is inviting people to have their say on proposals to shut Twineham C.E. Primary School in Church Lane with effect from August 31, 2026.

WSCC said demand for places at the 105-capacity school has been declining, with only 48 pupils on roll in the summer term 2025. This was expected to fall to fewer than 26 pupils in September this year.

Councillor Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Learning, said: “It is important that our schools remain viable moving forward and are able to deliver good outcomes for pupils. I understand that the proposed closure of a school is extremely emotive, especially for present and past pupils, parents and carers, staff and the local community. Alternatives including federation or amalgamation with other primary schools and academisation have all been explored, but the council’s review determined these were not viable for Twineham C.E. Primary School.

“The consultation offers the opportunity for people to express their views on the proposal to close the school. I will consider all the views put forward during the consultation period before taking a decision on whether to proceed with the statutory process to close the school.”

The council said that declining pupil numbers puts ‘significant pressures’ on a school’s ability to plan ahead and manage and secure finances. This then affects a school’s ability to deliver good outcomes for its pupils.

The WSCC consultation for is pupils, parents and carers, staff, governors, the local community and other interested parties. It is online at yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/twineham.

A WSCC spokesperson said: “The county council will take steps to minimise disruption to education while the consultation is ongoing and meetings with staff, parents and carers have been arranged. All responses need to be submitted before 11:55pm on 16 October when the consultation will close.”