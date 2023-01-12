West Sussex County Council has awarded a pre-construction contract worth £1.135m to Wilmott Dixon Ltd for work to develop a secondary school in Burgess Hill.

Lauded as an ultra-low carbon school for up to 900 children, the £57m Bedelands Academy will be part of the Brookleigh development – formerly known as Northern Arc – sitting to the east of Isaacs Lane.

It will form part of an ‘all-through’ primary and secondary school plus special support centre, which will be run by The University of Brighton Academies Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contract, which is expected to start next month, will enable Wilmott Dixon Ltd to begin work on the technical design development stage of the project before producing a final price for the build and entering into a construction contract.

Planned new Burgess Hill secondary school

Advertisement Hide Ad

A contract for the actual construction of the school is anticipated to be awarded in the autumn, with Homes England expected to hand over the site in March.