Coronation photos: primary school pupils from West Sussex village hold grand crowns’ parade

Pupils at a school near Steyning had fun celebrating the Coronation of King Charles III last week.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 9th May 2023, 13:28 BST

Children at Ashurst CE Aided Primary School took part in an Art Day on Friday, May 5, where they made collages, King Charles themed frames and Hockney style portraits.

There was a host of other fun activities too and the afternoon culminated in a grand crowns’ parade. An afternoon tea on the field was provided by parents and the Friends of Ashurst Primary School (FAPS).

Pupils at Ashurst CE Aided Primary School took part in an Art Day on Friday, May 5

Photo: Ashurst CE Aided Primary School

Photo: Ashurst CE Aided Primary School

Photo: Ashurst CE Aided Primary School

Photo: Ashurst CE Aided Primary School

