Coronation song written by Rustington family is going down a storm in schools across the UK

​​A Coronation song written by a family of songwriters from Rustington is going down a storm in schools across the land and it is expected many thousands of children will be singing it next week to celebrate the King's Coronation.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 16:53 BST

To The Sound Of Trumpets (Coronation Song) is available to download for free at Out of the Ark Music, which was founded by Rustington couple Mark and Helen Johnson. They have written the song with their daughter Naomi Johnson, the company's creative marketing assistant.

Mark said: "We are a local family of songwriters who have written and published a Coronation song that we expect many thousands of children in schools to be singing next week. To The Sound Of Trumpets is going down a storm and the song, music and lyrics can be downloaded for free from the publishers."

Mark and Helen Johnson are the principal songwriters at Out of the Ark, which they set up to help 'put the singing back into assemblies’. They company is now one of primary education’s favourite creators of musical resources, including catchy melodies and memorable choruses.

Naomi, one of their three children, has been writing songs for over a decade. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in songwriting, she has been writing commercially and collaboratively across a variety of genres, including nativities and musicals for Out of the Ark.

Out of the Ark songs have featured on radio and TV, such as CBeebies and Songs Of Praise. Mark and Helen have also written for charities such as Comic Relief, Wateraid and the Girl Guides. Find out more at www.outoftheark.com

