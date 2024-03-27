Council needs to find an extra £16.94m to pay for a new secondary school in Burgess Hill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest cost estimate for Bedelands Academy, in the Brookleigh/Northern Arc development, stands at £74m.

When the budget for the school was approved in February’s capital programme, it was £57.1m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The academy is expected to open in September 2027and will include a special support centre.

Impression of what Bedelands Academy may look like. Image: West Sussex County Council

A report from Lucy Butler, director of children, young people & learning, said the council and Willmott Dixon Construction Ltd had been unable to reach an agreement on the final price for delivery of the scheme.

So the council decided to re-tender the work. And, to ensure the estimated cost was realistic, an analysis of the work was carried out.

Thanks largely to inflation, delays in the programme, the need to import topsoil, and the rising cost of materials, the estimate was £16.94m higher than it had been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday (March 26), Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children and young people, learning & skills, signed off on the approval that the additional money be found and that the process be started to find a construction partner.

A decision on who will receive the contract is expected to be made in August.

The council has already secured £18.159m through a section 106 legal agreement to put towards the cost of the school.

Of this, £12.23m has already been received, with the rest expected as the development is completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Butler’s report said there was the potential for more S106 funding from Homes England.

But the balance of the money needed will have to come from other funding sources.

The most appropriate one available would be the Basic Need funding which is given to authorities by the government to help them make sure there are enough school places for children in their local area.

The report added: “A number of external sources will need to be examined to establish whether the additional costs need to be drawn from the county council’s Basic Needfunding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council will continue to work with the Department for Education and Homes England for additional contributions to reduce the pressure on the current Basic Need budget and to secure additional Basic Need grant.

“The additional funds will support all design work, consultancy support, construction, fixtures, fittings and equipment, and ICT for the new 900 place secondary school for 11-16-year-olds plus the 16-place special support centre for children with social communication needs.