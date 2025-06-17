County councillors have agreed to permanently restrict vehicle access to a Lewes school, following a six month trial.

On Wednesday (June 11), East Sussex County Council’s planning committee agreed to permanently adopt Southover Primary School’s School Streets scheme.

The scheme, which had been running in a trial form between September and March, restricts most motor vehicles from using Potters Lane, The Course and Cleve Terrace during the school’s peak drop-off and pick-up times.

Speaking during the meeting, the school’s headteacher Noel Fadden told councillors how the scheme had improved road safety and active travel. He urged the committee to make the scheme permanent.

Southover Primary School's entrance in Potters Lane before (left) and after the implementation of the School Streets restrictions. Image credit: East Sussex County Council

He said: “The road traffic order change made a huge difference to Southover School. In the mornings, I used to stand outside and hope there would be no accidents. We would have nine vehicles, perhaps, coming down in the morning, maybe most of them parents dropping off … amidst 300 children and parents.

“Following the road traffic order change, it has probably been one a day and that has made the situation so much nicer, safer and cleaner.

“There are more children cycling to school, more children scooting to school and more people walking to school. We don’t need a survey to prove that, I can see it every single day.”

He added: “I am very pleased to think this will carry on and become something that will exist beyond my tenure at the school.”

Support was also offered by ward councillor Wendy Maples (Green), who said: “This is a scheme that is doing what it was meant to do. We have more children, more guardians, walking, cycling, scooting.”

In a report to the committee, officers set out how the proposals had attracted 222 comments in support. It also received 14 objections, although eight of these had been withdrawn prior to the committee meeting, the report set out.

According to the report, supporters had reported an increase in the number of younger children cycling to school, as well as feelings of the area being a safer place for families using buggies.

Several supporters said the area feels calmer and more accessible for people using mobility aids, the report says.

The report also set out some of the details of the six remaining objections. These objections appeared to seek modifications to the scheme, rather than argue against its adoption.

Two of the objections argued the restrictions should cover longer hours to take account of after school clubs. Officers said this change would not be supported as it had not been requested by the school and it is considered best practice to keep restrictions to a minimum.

A further two objections asked for the council to implement a residents’ pass of some kind, which would be used to indicate how some motorists retain legitimate access during the times of the scheme’s operation. The council said this change would not be supported due to the administrative requirements of such a scheme, but notes how residents living in Potters Lane, The Course and Cleve Terrace will remain exempt from the restrictions.

Another objection suggested the scheme’s restrictions should also not apply to those who have residents’ parking permits (and do not live in either Potters Lane, The Course or Cleve Terrace). Officers said this change would “negate the aim” of the scheme and would not be supported.

The final objection took issue with the placement of a sign in Cleve Terrace. The council said it will look further into sign’s placement as part of future active travel works in the area, but does not consider this to be grounds to modify or withdraw the proposed TRO.