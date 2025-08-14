Cranleigh School delivers strongest post-pandemic A-level results

Parents and pupils at a chapel service at Cranleigh School

Upper sixth formers at Cranleigh School have delivered the school’s strongest post-pandemic A-Level performance.

A total of 83 per cent of students achieved grades at A*– B, an increase from 78 per cent in 2024. Meanwhile, 43 per cent of students achieved two or more A* or A grades – up from 38 per cent last year.

STEM subjects were a particular strength, with 63 per cent of Mathematics students gaining A* or A and a combined A*/A rate of 60 per cent across all maths and science courses.

Economics also impressed with 70 per cent at A*/A, while the Arts excelled with 86 per cent in Art and 78 per cent in Drama. Notably, 96 of the 146 students in the cohort achieved A*– B across all their subjects.

Cranleigh School head Sam Price said: “Congratulations to all our Upper Sixth students receiving their results today. I’m immensely proud of this year’s achievements, not just because they represent outstanding academic performance, but because they have been earned within the healthy, happy and balanced atmosphere we work so hard to create.

"At Cranleigh, we set our young people up for success without becoming highly selective — and with 83 per cent of grades at A*– B, our results speak for themselves.”

She added: “This is my first year leading Cranleigh, and I am hugely grateful to our dedicated staff for delivering exceptional teaching and support across every subject.

"We are unapologetically ambitious for our pupils, and what is most pleasing about these results is knowing that almost every student has achieved the grades they need to take up a place at their first-choice university.

"We have students going to the most prominent institutions in the UK, the vast majority being Russell Group universities as well as those following performing arts and apprenticeship routes. We wish them every success in the exciting journeys ahead.”

Most sixth formers at Cranleigh also complete an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) alongside studying for three A-Levels. Students create a longer piece of research typically culminating in a dissertation-style essay which helps to prepare them for university learning.

EPQ results also improved from last year with 44 per cent of pupils gaining A*/A and 76 per cent of all EPQs graded at A*- B.

Headteacher Sam Price joined Cranleigh School in September 2024 following a decade as head at Benenden School in Kent.