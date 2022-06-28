Crawley Primary Leavers 2022: These are the schools appearing in our special 8-page supplement

To celebrate the children who are leaving primary schools and making the big step up to secondary school in September, the Crawley Observer is printing a Primary School Leavers picture special.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 4:37 pm

Out to buy tomorrow (Wednesday, June 29), the Crawley Observer will have eight pages of pictures featuring school children across Crawley.

The school appearing in the supplement are:

The Gatwick School, Gossops Green Primary, Langley Green Primary, St Margaret’s CofE Primary, Seymour Primary, St Andrew’s Primary, The Mill Primary, The Oaks Primary, Three Bridges Primary, West Green Primary, Handcross Primary.

Primary Leavers 2022 special supplement

All the pictures were provided to us by the schools.

So don’t miss out! Out to buy Wednesday, June 29.

