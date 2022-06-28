Out to buy tomorrow (Wednesday, June 29), the Crawley Observer will have eight pages of pictures featuring school children across Crawley.
The school appearing in the supplement are:
The Gatwick School, Gossops Green Primary, Langley Green Primary, St Margaret’s CofE Primary, Seymour Primary, St Andrew’s Primary, The Mill Primary, The Oaks Primary, Three Bridges Primary, West Green Primary, Handcross Primary.
All the pictures were provided to us by the schools.
So don’t miss out! Out to buy Wednesday, June 29.
Have you seen?