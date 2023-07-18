NationalWorldTV
Crawley school leavers 2023: These are the children saying goodbye to their primary schools this summer

It is an emotional time for children, teachers and parents alike.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 18th Jul 2023, 13:58 BST

Year 6 pupils across Crawley are saying goodbye to their primary schools and are looking forward to the step up to secondary school in September. To celebrate this, we produced a special supplement in the Crawley Observer two weeks ago showing classes from some our primary schools.

And here are those pictures in a special gallery (these are all the schools who opted to take part).

You can see the 2021 new starters gallery here.

You can see the 2022 school leavers here.

Our Lady Queen of Heaven - St Wilfrid's class

1. Our Lady Queen of Heaven

Our Lady Queen of Heaven - St Wilfrid's class Photo: Our Lady Queen of Heaven

Our Lady Queen of Heaven – St John’s class

2. Our Lady Queen of Heaven

Our Lady Queen of Heaven – St John’s class Photo: Our Lady Queen of Heaven

Gossops Green Primary Year 6 leavers

3. Gossops Green Primary

Gossops Green Primary Year 6 leavers Photo: Gossops Green Primary

Northgate Primary School Year 6 leavers

4. Northgate Primary School

Northgate Primary School Year 6 leavers Photo: Northgate Primary School

