Crawley secondary school students attend Safer Crawley Project at The Hawth Theatre

Every single Year 8 student from schools across Crawley attended the Safer Crawley Project yesterday (March 1).

Students visited The Hawth Theatre for a project aimed at making Crawley safer for young people, and making them more aware of the potential risks of carrying knives and “County Lines”.

The event, organised by Crawley Schools and Crawley Council with funding from the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne, is held annually at The Hawth Theatre.

Nearly 1,500 year eight students from every school in Crawley attended sessions led by The St Giles Trust, educating them about the dangers of gang culture, County Lines and the dangers of carrying knives.

