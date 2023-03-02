Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley secondary school students attend Safer Crawley Project at The Hawth Theatre

Every single Year 8 student from schools across Crawley attended the Safer Crawley Project yesterday (March 1).

By Ellis Peters
2 hours ago

Students visited The Hawth Theatre for a project aimed at making Crawley safer for young people, and making them more aware of the potential risks of carrying knives and “County Lines”.

The event, organised by Crawley Schools and Crawley Council with funding from the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne, is held annually at The Hawth Theatre.

Nearly 1,500 year eight students from every school in Crawley attended sessions led by The St Giles Trust, educating them about the dangers of gang culture, County Lines and the dangers of carrying knives.

St Wilfrid’s student and CYPC member, Oscar Franke said: “It was a really interesting event to attend. I learnt a lot about how young people get groomed into gangs, and how to avoid that. I think this is a really important event for our local community.”

