Crawley students get creative and impress staff with their Easter Bonnets

Students at Gossops Green Primary School get in the Easter mood with their ‘EGGScellent’ creations.

By Ellis Peters
Monday, 11th April 2022, 12:47 pm
Updated Monday, 11th April 2022, 12:48 pm

Gossops Green pupils put in an ‘EGGstraordinary’ effort to create their eye-catching Easter Bonnets.

All children in Reception Year 1 and Year 2 wore their ‘EGGScellent’ creations for the day and enjoyed a traditional Gossops Green Easter Parade in school.

Take a look at the photos below:

Year One and Year Two students at Gossops Green Primary School with their Easter Bonnets
