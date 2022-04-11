Crawley students get creative and impress staff with their Easter Bonnets

Gossops Green pupils put in an ‘EGGstraordinary’ effort to create their eye-catching Easter Bonnets.
All children in Reception Year 1 and Year 2 wore their ‘EGGScellent’ creations for the day and enjoyed a traditional Gossops Green Easter Parade in school.
Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Take a look at the photos below:
Year One and Year Two students at Gossops Green Primary School with their Easter Bonnets Year One and Year Two students at Gossops Green Primary School with their Easter Bonnets Year One and Year Two students at Gossops Green Primary School with their Easter Bonnets Year One and Year Two students at Gossops Green Primary School with their Easter Bonnets Year One and Year Two students at Gossops Green Primary School with their Easter Bonnets Year One and Year Two students at Gossops Green Primary School with their Easter Bonnets.