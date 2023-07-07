Create Music’s Summer School offers East Sussex opportunities

Create Music’s Summer School returns to venues across Brighton, Hove and East Sussex from July 3-21, offering 36 short courses for six to 18-year-olds at all stages of their musical journey.

Create Music

Peter Chivers, director of Create Music, said: “This year, Create Music is introducing two new courses, debut music production and music production, to give students the opportunity to learn how to record, mix and produce in a professional environment.

“The summer school courses are delivered by Create Music’s team of experienced and friendly music teachers and supervisors. The variety of topics on offer include instrument specific workshops, full ensemble playing and dedicated composition courses. Students with no prior musical experience can also join in with classes for complete beginners, including let’s play ukelele and let’s sing. More experienced students can enjoy composing and scoring for film or a rock & pop workshop. Each course will end with a performance celebrating the students’ newly honed musical skills. The courses are from one to three days long and priced between £33 and £99. Current Create Music students are entitled to a ten per cent discount on fees, and bursaries of 50 per cent are also available for families receiving certain income-related benefits.

“Create Music is one of the largest providers of music education in the UK, reaching over 18,500 children and young people across 262 participating schools and music centres in East Sussex.”

Peter added: “All summer school courses provide a fun and engaging experience where all young musicians are supported and encouraged as they work towards their celebration performance.”

Create Music is managed by Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival and forms part of the organisation’s on-going commitment to remove barriers to arts and culture across age, ability and communities. From April 2024, new Create Music memberships will be available from £35 per year. These memberships will support the music education hub in providing access to lessons, collaborations with professional musicians and touring opportunities for students, in return for benefits such as early booking event access and involvement with Create Music supporter networks.

For more details and to book a music summer school place visit createmusic.org.uk/summerschool

