Creative learning adventures inspire young minds in workshops

Pirate and Sea workshop for families.

Parents, nurseries, and schools can inspire young learners with Creative Learning Adventures, a local business providing bespoke educational workshops and learning experiences for children aged 3 to 12. From mindfulness and well-being sessions to dinosaur or outdoor drama, Creative Learning Adventures tailors each experience to captivate young minds while aligning with National Curriculum and EYFS goals.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In celebration of their launch, Creative Learning Adventures is offering a free mindfulness or Drama-Fit session for the first five schools, nurseries or home-schooling groups to get in touch. Designed for early years, Key Stage 1, and 2, the workshops and activity sessions encourage child-led exploration, critical thinking, and emotional growth, making learning meaningful and fun.

"My sessions are designed to ignite creativity, build confidence, and promote well-being, alongside values like kindness and empathy,” says Dee Lumley-Sharpe, founder and facilitator of Creative Learning Adventures.

Why Creative Learning Adventures?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using magical props to foster young imaginations and create stories together.

Creative Learning Adventures offers something unique for primary schools, filling crucial gaps with bespoke sessions that go beyond the standard curriculum. These include mindfulness, DramaFit - a blend of PE and drama - along with workshops that foster empathy and resilience such as friendship and respect.

Each session offers a blend of engaging, purposeful activities designed to develop problem-solving, creativity, and emotional awareness, complementing the National Curriculum while adding an extra layer of depth. Every workshop is built with clear learning outcomes, supporting the holistic growth of each child while helping teachers meet key educational goals.

Founder and facilitator Dee Lumley-Sharpe has extensive experience working with children, young people, and families including teaching, tutoring, coaching, and mentoring roles. Her background includes leading creative projects in schools and communities - such as filmmaking on topics like female spies and Victorian schools - and contributing to early years educational publications. She’s worked for the Prince’s Trust (as was) and run community drama workshops including theatre skills sessions in psychiatric units.

Dee is offering a free complimentary Mindfulness, Kindness, or DramaFit session to the first five schools , nurseries or homeschooling groups that get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information contact Dee on 014444 371270. www.creativelearningadventures.net

About Creative Learning AdventuresCreative Learning Adventures provides bespoke educational workshops, home tutoring, and online sessions designed to inspire children ages 3 to 12. Through play-based learning and hands-on activities, the service supports academic and emotional growth while helping children develop key skills in a way that’s fun and fulfilling. For more details, visit www.creativelearningadventures.net.

Or phone Dee on 01444 371270.

Dee Lumley-Sharpe