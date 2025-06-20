Creative spark ignited as Collyer's students inspired by University of Portsmouth's arts taster day

A Level creative arts students from The College of Richard Collyer (Collyer’s) were recently immersed in the vibrant world of Higher Education during an inspiring visit to the University of Portsmouth. The Art and Design Taster Day offered a unique glimpse into life on a creative course, with students exploring Photography, Illustration, Graphic Design, and Fashion Design.

The day was packed with hands-on workshops, giving students the opportunity to transform their ideas into real-world creations. In the Illustration department, they crafted miniature collage books, while the Graphic Design sessions encouraged playful experimentation with typography. Photography students explored both cutting-edge and traditional equipment under professional studio lighting. In the Fashion Design department, creativity took a practical turn as students printed their own designs onto tote bags.

Students were also treated to an exclusive tour of the university's state-of-the-art facilities, including the impressive graduate shows, the Motion Capture Studio, and the Centre for Creative and Immersive Extended Reality — home to some of the most advanced cinematic-standard equipment and virtual production suites found in any UK university.

The experience made a lasting impression on many. Tilly, an A Level Contemporary Fine Art and Photography student, said: “Before today, I wasn’t convinced about university, but now I definitely want to study a creative degree and experience everything university life has to offer.”

Fellow student Katherine reflected: “This has been my first university experience. It’s been great to take part in the subject workshops — it’s given me a real taste of what studying at university would be like.”

Lorcan, another Contemporary Fine Art student, added: “It’s been great to see all of the facilities and to have hands-on experience.”

Ian McAlister, Director of Higher Education at Collyer’s, emphasised the importance of events like these: “It’s increasingly important that students make informed choices when considering their next steps.

“With 70% of our students progressing to Higher Education, having a full day of bespoke taster lessons, talks, and tours was invaluable. Portsmouth is one of the college’s most popular destinations, and students left feeling energised and informed — what a charming and informative event!”

Laura Andrews, Assistant Director of the Arts Faculty, expressed her gratitude: “Thank you to the University of Portsmouth staff and students for being so welcoming and putting on a truly inspiring day for our students.”