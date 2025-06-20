Creative spark ignited as Collyer's students inspired by University of Portsmouth's arts taster day
The day was packed with hands-on workshops, giving students the opportunity to transform their ideas into real-world creations. In the Illustration department, they crafted miniature collage books, while the Graphic Design sessions encouraged playful experimentation with typography. Photography students explored both cutting-edge and traditional equipment under professional studio lighting. In the Fashion Design department, creativity took a practical turn as students printed their own designs onto tote bags.
Students were also treated to an exclusive tour of the university's state-of-the-art facilities, including the impressive graduate shows, the Motion Capture Studio, and the Centre for Creative and Immersive Extended Reality — home to some of the most advanced cinematic-standard equipment and virtual production suites found in any UK university.
The experience made a lasting impression on many. Tilly, an A Level Contemporary Fine Art and Photography student, said: “Before today, I wasn’t convinced about university, but now I definitely want to study a creative degree and experience everything university life has to offer.”
Fellow student Katherine reflected: “This has been my first university experience. It’s been great to take part in the subject workshops — it’s given me a real taste of what studying at university would be like.”
Lorcan, another Contemporary Fine Art student, added: “It’s been great to see all of the facilities and to have hands-on experience.”
Ian McAlister, Director of Higher Education at Collyer’s, emphasised the importance of events like these: “It’s increasingly important that students make informed choices when considering their next steps.
“With 70% of our students progressing to Higher Education, having a full day of bespoke taster lessons, talks, and tours was invaluable. Portsmouth is one of the college’s most popular destinations, and students left feeling energised and informed — what a charming and informative event!”
Laura Andrews, Assistant Director of the Arts Faculty, expressed her gratitude: “Thank you to the University of Portsmouth staff and students for being so welcoming and putting on a truly inspiring day for our students.”