Darts at The Queen Elizabeth 2 Silver Jubilee School

A champion is crowned.

The Horsham Dart Leagues were invited to The Queen Elizabeth 2 Silver Jubilee School for a dart exhibition. It was decided that the pupils would provide a more entertaining display, leading to a competition being organised for them. Appreciation is sent to James Warburton for proposing the use of magnetic darts and board, which proved to be an excellent suggestion especially as it ensured safety whilst I was in the firing line. Twenty-eight children of varying ages participated, with trophies awarded to the top three in each group, and one crowned as the overall darts champion. The first group to compete, were "Globetrotters," saw Fleur, Brandon B and Brandon C emerge as winners. The "Trailblazers" followed, with Phoebe Nicky and Sam taking top spots. Lastly, the group from Key Stage 2 competed, with Summer, Gabriel, and Sophia receiving trophies. Ronnie was crowned the school champion, achieving an impressive 174 with his three throws. Grateful thanks are extended to James Warburton for his assistance, Dave from JEM Trophies for providing the trophies, and Amazon for supplying the lollies.