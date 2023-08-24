Students at Davison CE High School for Girls in Worthing are celebrating excellent GCSE results – very much in-line with the school's record-breaking results of 2019.

Headteacher Chris Keating said: "I am delighted to announce that the students of Davison CE High School for Girls have achieved very positive GCSE results in this examination series. Despite reports suggesting that national GCSE outcomes will be re-aligned with the 2019 pre-Covid levels of attainment, our wonderful cohort of students have achieved excellent results."

Overall, 88 per cent of students achieved a standard pass in English language, 85 per cent of students achieved a standard pass in mathematics, 78 per cent achieved standard passes (Grades 9-4) in both English and mathematics, 61% achieved strong passes (Grades 9-5) in English and mathematics, 71 students, 30 per cent of the cohort, achieved five or more GCSEs at Grade 7 or above (equivalent to the old grade A) and 10 students achieved at least 5 grade 9s, the highest grade possible.

Mr Keating commented: "I would like to congratulate our students on achieving excellent results! They have worked extremely hard and shown such resilience in overcoming the many hurdles that they have been faced with. I am delighted to see that their collective effort has paid such dividends.

"I wish this incredibly talented and enthusiastic year group the very best of luck in their future studies. I have no doubt that they will continue to achieve great things as they move forward. My sincere thanks go to our staff, governors and the students’ families for all the help, support and encouragement they have given over many years."

Sarah Binney, assistant headteacher and head of KS4, said: "I am so proud of our year 11 students! They truly deserve these wonderful outcomes in view of all that they have endured throughout their GCSE studies. I wish them all the best of luck for the future."

A special mention must go to the following five students, who achieved seven or more grade 9 GCSEs: Dotty Bartram, Allyana Delmo, Freya Faithfull, Morven Stuart and Ella Thornburg.

The school would also like to commend a further 17 students, who achieved at least nine GCSEs at grade 7 or higher: Maddy Hide, Rosie Jones, Alara O’Leary, Emine O’Leary, Hannah Oxenbridge, Lexie Collins, Charlotte Cook, Hallie Forman, Niamh Hardy, Amy Martin, Amelie Montagner, Gabriella Nisbet, Lamara Philp, Mia Reid, Christelle Rivera, Marisa Vinuesa and Evey Williams.

1 . Davison CE High School for Girls Lucy Thompson and Amelie Montagner celebrating great results Photo: Davison CE High School for Girls

2 . Davison CE High School for Girls Grace Balcombe achieved five grades 7-9 and Freya Faithful had ten grade 9s) Photo: Davison CE High School for Girls

3 . Davison CE High School for Girls Mia Reid achieved all grades at 7-9, Morven Stuart had nine grade 9s) and Dotty Bartram had eight grade 9s) Photo: Davison CE High School for Girls