Parents and carers are being reminded not to delay and to apply now for primary school places for new starters in East Sussex.

The application process for children due to start school in September 2023 closes on January 15.

Councillor Bob Standley, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for education, said: “It is really important parents and carers submit their application on time - every year there are families whose children would have secured a place at their preferred school, if it were not for the fact that their application missed the deadline.

“While there is no guarantee that a child will be allocated a place at their preferred school, last year over 90 per cent of children in the county were given a place at their first preference school. This compares to just 36 per cent for late applications. I would urge parents and carers to double check that they have submitted the necessary online forms before the deadline.”

Deadline looms for East Sussex primary school applications (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

How does the application process work?

Although parents and carers cannot choose their child’s school, they can state a preference for up to three schools. You must include three school preferences because if only one school is selected and there is no space available, the applicant will be allocated the first school found with an available place.

A mapping system on the council’s website enables parents to search for schools in their community area and places are allocated based on the council’s admissions policy.

Children are not automatically given a place at their local school. If a school is oversubscribed and was not included in a child’s list of preferences, a place at a school some distance away could be offered instead.

Applications received after the deadline will still be considered but all on-time preferences will be allocated places first. This means that if an application is late, the child has a much lower chance of being offered a place at a preferred school, even if they live close to it or have siblings already attending.

Anyone needing help with their application can visit their local library, email [email protected] or call 0300 3309472 between 10am-3pm Monday to Friday.

