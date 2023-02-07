Delight as Petworth and Slindon school children meet MP

The schools took part in a free educational tour which gives young people a unique learning experience about how Parliament works. They toured the historical buildings at the heart of UK democracy. The children received an interactive session and learned how laws are made.

​Andrew Griffith said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the schools to the Houses of Parliament. It was a brilliant opportunity to hear from some of my youngest constituents, and I cannot understate how impressed I was by the interest and passion around the issues facing the UK - from climate change to tackling bullying in our schools.”