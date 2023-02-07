Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Delight as Petworth and Slindon school children meet MP

Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith met children from Petworth CE Primary School and Slindon CE Primary School during their visit to Parliament last week.

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago
MP meets children from Slindon and Petworth primary schools at Parliament
MP meets children from Slindon and Petworth primary schools at Parliament

The schools took part in a free educational tour which gives young people a unique learning experience about how Parliament works. They toured the historical buildings at the heart of UK democracy. The children received an interactive session and learned how laws are made.

​Their constituency MP, Andrew Griffith, joined the children on the tour for a questions and answers session.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

​Andrew Griffith said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the schools to the Houses of Parliament. It was a brilliant opportunity to hear from some of my youngest constituents, and I cannot understate how impressed I was by the interest and passion around the issues facing the UK - from climate change to tackling bullying in our schools.”

Andrew GriffithPetworthParliament