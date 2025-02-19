Do our minds extend beyond the brain? Dr Rupert Sheldrake explores this at University of Chichester talk

Cambridge scholar Dr Rupert Sheldrake is set to explore the concept of our minds extending beyond our brains in spiritual experiences, psychic phenomena and more, at a talk hosted by the University of Chichester.

Dr Roy Spina, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, said: “Dr Sheldrake has done more to extend the boundaries of what is known and accepted in mainstream science than most other scholars by challenging, falsifying, and overturning commonly accepted but unsupported assumptions that underlie many modern conceptualisations.

“In this talk, Dr Sheldrake will describe some of his cutting-edge experiments indicating our minds are not simply contained within our heads, but appear to extend beyond the physical matter of our bodies.”

The biologist has authored more than 100 technical papers and nine books, including Science and Spiritual Practices. As a Fellow of Clare College, Cambridge, he was Director of Studies in Cell Biology and a Research Fellow of the Royal Society, and he also directed the study of unexplained human and animal abilities. He is currently a Fellow of the Institute of Noetic Sciences in Petaluma, California and of Schumacher College in Dartington, Devon

Dr Sheldrake will be hosted by The POWER Centre (People and Well-Being in the Everyday Research Centre) within the Institute of Psychology, Business, and Human Sciences, on Thursday, 27 February from 3pm to 4.30pm, at the Mitre Lecture Theatre on the Bishop Otter Campus, Chichester.

He will then attend evensong at Chichester Cathedral from 5.30pm, which anyone is welcome to join, as one of his research areas is on the importance of maintaining cultural traditions for well-being and on the power of signing in unison.

To attend the talk, which is free to attend, book your ticket in advance at: eventbrite.co.uk/e/extended-minds-tickets-1119024545539