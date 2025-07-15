Dukes Lane teams up with Middle Street Primary to celebrate ‘Summer in Brighton’

Dukes Lane, one of Brighton’s most charming shopping destinations, has partnered with neighbouring Middle Street Primary School to bring a splash of colour and creativity to the Lane this summer - with a new window exhibition celebrating ‘Summer in Brighton’.

The vibrant display, now live and running until September, features joyful artwork created by pupils (aged 4-11 years old) from the city centre primary school. Installed across two units in Dukes Lane, the artwork shares the students’ favourite ways to spend summer in the city; from eating ice creams and playing on the beach to dodging mischievous seagulls trying to steal their chips!

This community collaboration celebrates the joy of summer in the city, while also shining a spotlight on young local talent.

“Our children jumped at the chance to get involved in this wonderful community project. They’ve loved creating artwork that not only brightens up Dukes Lane but also gives them the unique opportunity to see their work proudly displayed in public. Many of our pupils walk past these windows every day, and it’s incredibly special for them to see the positive impact they’ve made on their local area,” Middle Street Primary School Headteacher Rob Cooper says.

Pupils, staff and head teacher Rob Cooper from Middle Street Primary School with teams from Dukes Lane businesses, including Rieker, Aquila, Ben Sherman and The Brighton Box Gallery outside one of the window displays.

"C&W via our partnership with Brighton BID are delighted to be able to offer Middle Street Primary School the opportunity to display their art on Dukes Lane,” says Mike Annakin, Associate Director for Cushman & Wakefield, managing agents for Dukes Lane. “I hope both parents and patrons alike can enjoy the children's Summer In Brighton pieces and that we can continue to work with the school going forward."

The exhibition is free to enjoy and can be viewed daily throughout the summer. It has been facilitated by Brilliant Brighton - Brighton city centre’s Business Improvement District (BID) - which has recently welcomed Dukes Lane as associate members. The BID is a not-for-profit organisation formed of 500+ city centre businesses who come together to put on projects to ensure Brighton city centre is a brilliant place to work, live and visit. Projects include lighting up the city centre at Christmas with festive lighting displays, dressing the city centre in the summer with banners, bunting and hanging baskets, on-street Ambassadors and marketing and events.