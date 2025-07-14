Durrington High School at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The students then had the opportunity to watch the famous hill climb racing with many of them then looking around the F1 pits afterwards. Other students explored the car stands and were able to see lots of new and concept cars on display.

They also enjoyed a spectacular display by the Red Arrows as they sat in the sunshine eating lunch, and later in the day watched the fireworks display.

The year 8 students were lucky enough to attend an afternoon tech talk where they heard from Adam Collins, a Wing Commander of the Red Arrows, and Steve Durcan, a fighter test pilot and also operational excellence for McLarenF1, who both spoke with passion about their roles. They talked about G force and how this affects both flying in the sky, and F1 drivers, and our students asked some super questions. They then got the students involved with practical activities which we hope will inspire some of our students into the route of flying and racing careers.

At the end of a very hot day all the students enjoyed an ice cream before heading back to school.

We are very grateful to the organisers of Goodwood Festival of Speed with whom we managed to secure a grant to cover the cost of the trip, which meant there was no cost involved to parents/carers for their child to attend.

