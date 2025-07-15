Durrington High School GCSE Geography trip to the Jurassic Coastline

By Lisa Edwards
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 15:32 BST
A group of 28 enthusiastic Year 10 GCSE Geography students recently travelled to Dorset to explore the stunning Jurassic Coast. The trip offered a fantastic opportunity to see some of the UK’s most iconic coastal landmarks, including the dramatic Old Harry Rocks and the famous natural arch of Durdle Door.

As part of their current studies on coastal landscapes, the visit helped bring classroom learning to life. Students were able to observe real-world examples of erosion, deposition, and coastal landforms in action.

Despite the warm weather, the group showed great resilience and energy throughout the trip. Their efforts were rewarded with breathtaking views, valuable fieldwork experiences — and of course, plenty of well-earned ice creams!

Nethini in year 10 said: “The trip was absolutely amazing. The views of the coastline were stunning. Leeson House had a lot of fun things such as table tennis and the gardens were great. I really enjoyed the sand dunes and paddling in the sea.”

Durrington High School

1. Contributed

Durrington High School Photo: Submitted

Durrington High School

2. Contributed

Durrington High School Photo: Submitted

Durrington High School

3. Contributed

Durrington High School Photo: Submitted

Durrington High School

4. Contributed

Durrington High School Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:DorsetStudents
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice