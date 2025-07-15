Durrington High School GCSE Geography trip to the Jurassic Coastline

As part of their current studies on coastal landscapes, the visit helped bring classroom learning to life. Students were able to observe real-world examples of erosion, deposition, and coastal landforms in action.

Despite the warm weather, the group showed great resilience and energy throughout the trip. Their efforts were rewarded with breathtaking views, valuable fieldwork experiences — and of course, plenty of well-earned ice creams!

Nethini in year 10 said: “The trip was absolutely amazing. The views of the coastline were stunning. Leeson House had a lot of fun things such as table tennis and the gardens were great. I really enjoyed the sand dunes and paddling in the sea.”

