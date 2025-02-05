Durrington High School students perform at Dance Live!

Dance Live! is an exhilarating event where schools and colleges come together to showcase their choreographed routines performed on stage against a giant backdrop digital screen. The competition is run by The Guildhall Trust who aim to empower young people by providing them with the opportunity to raise their aspirations, develop their creative and technical skills, and expose them to the thrill of performing arts, both on stage and behind the scenes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team Durrington travelled to the Guildhall in Portsmouth, with over 100 students taking part, as well as ex-students who had previously performed and returned to help out backstage with costume, make-up, set design and production.

The student’s performance was based on the theme ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ showcasing good versus evil through their choreography. On the night the student’s performance was phenomenal and they came away with buzzing with excitement and pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the first time Elsa in year 7 had performed at this event and she said “Wow! My first Dance Live! was as thrilling and exciting as I wanted it to be. Although we didn’t win, the win for me was getting to be there and see some friends who went to different schools and making new friends backstage. Thank you to all the teachers and staff for making it possible!”

Team Durrington

Jess in year 8 said “I really enjoyed the thrill and experience of Dance Live! From the nerves on stage to the tiredness the next morning, the day was amazing. I made so many new friends in one day!”

Jennifer in year 9 added “I have been a part to the Dance Live! stage crew for two years and it has never failed to be one of the best highlights of my year. I’m so grateful to the drama department and how hard they’ve worked on creating this piece, I’m sure I will enjoy it just as much next year.”

For Beth in year 11, this was a poignant performance as she comes to the end of her Durrington Journey, Beth said “Dance Live! has been the best part of my days at Durrington High School and I am so grateful that all the memories I’ve made are ones that I will never forget! I’m so thankful all the drama department staff believed in me, and I’m so proud of all the performances I’ve been a part of. I will hopefully be coming back next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-student Finely has been part of Team Durrington Dance Live! for many years and returns to the school to assist with the production. Finley said; “During my time at Durrington I helped with the creation of the journey to Dance Live! video as well as the lighting and design at Portsmouth. Dance Live! is always the highlight of my year and it’s so much fun to work and collaborate with so many people.”

Mrs Isham, Director of Performing Arts at Durrington High School said “I am constantly inspired by our incredible staff and students and couldn’t be prouder of them. From our dedicated stage crew who kept everything running smoothly, to our former students who returned to assist with choreography, coaching, and technical support, and of course, our talented performers who gave their all on stage. The students were an absolute joy to work with, embodying our school’s core values through their dedication, teamwork, and countless hours of rehearsal. The sense of camaraderie was undeniable, friendships were formed, and unforgettable memories were made. They should all be immensely proud of themselves. Now, on to planning for next year!”

“Yet again it was fantastic to see over 100 of our phenomenal students, supported by a dedicated team of staff, performing in Dance Live! The annual event, competing against schools across the South of England, allows our students to showcase their exceptional talent whilst living and breathing our school values. A completely inclusive mix of students, it was great to see year 7 in their very first event performing alongside some of our year 11 who are in their last performance with us. The 7 minutes flew by and it was evident that the hundreds of hours of preparation had worked; the performance from every single one of them was something they should individually and collectively be immensely proud of. As a school and Headteachers we simply can’t praise them enough for their involvement, attitude and commitment. Well done one and all.” Mr Allison and Mr Woodcock, Co-Headteachers.