Durrington pupils visit Houses of Parliament during trip to London

Children from a Durrington primary school learned all about the functions of the Government during a trip to the Houses of Parliament.

By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
37 minutes ago
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 3:03pm

Year six children from Durrington Infant & Junior Federated School visited the Great Hall where the lords and baronesses work.

Maddie Jones, head girl, said: “Unfortunately, we could not go into the House of Lords as they were filming. After that we then searched for gunpowder along the corridors as we remembered the Gunpowder Plot – thankfully nothing was found. We were incredibly lucky to be able to watch a live session in the House of Commons. It was interesting watching the Health Secretary address the house. Following on from this, we visited Westminster Hall (where our late queen laid in state), it was larger and grander than anyone expected. Having completed the tour and eaten a well deserved lunch, we spent the afternoon exploring London, including Downing Street and Buckingham Palace. With sore feet and a head filled with wonderful memories, we made our way back to Durrington.”

Year six pupils from Durrington Junior School during their trip to London

GovernmentParliamentHouse of Lords