Durrington students celebrate success
Overall school results show an improvement from last year, with a substantial increase in the number of students leaving with a pass in both English and maths.
An increased number of Durrington students have received a grade 9 across multiple subjects, with others leaving with results demonstrating huge progress during their time at secondary school. Special mentions go to Oscar Turnbull, Raffe Young, James Cook, Jessie Hopkins and Jenni Wood who all achieved near faultless results and will be among the top achievers in the country.
Co-headteachers Shaun Allison and Chris Woodcock welcomed the results and highlighted the importance of both their team of teachers and those providing pastoral care for Durrington students.
Chris Woodcock said: “Inevitably, each set of results leads to a period of reflection about the five years that have taken the cohort to this point. Looking at their time at Durrington our students can be immensely proud of their kindness, aspiration, perseverance and pride and we are privileged to be celebrating with them this morning.
"It is also testament to the work of all our staff in supporting our students both inside the classroom and pastorally.”
Shaun Allison added: “As well as being hugely proud of our students, we are equally very proud of our teachers and wider staff. We believe passionately in the ability of great teaching to transform the life chances of young people, and we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence in the classroom.
"Working together, our staff and students have achieved results that have opened the doors to those exciting next steps, be that A Levels, apprenticeships or elsewhere. We are excited now for the new term to start so we can continue to build on our solid foundations.”
With results now collected, thoughts will turn to September and in particular inducting the new year 7 cohort into Durrington. Students can expect to enjoy several improvements to their school, with new basketball courts, refurbished science laboratories and maths classrooms and the recently completed performing arts centre.
