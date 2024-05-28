East Preston Festival ambassadors announced
Every year, the children in year six are invited to put themselves forward as candidates by giving a short presentation to their fellow pupils, who then vote for the ones they think would best represent the school at the festival.
East Preston Junior School held a special assembly last Tuesday to reveal the winners.
Sophie Gray and Rex Tindall were announced as this year’s festival ambassadors, with Poppy Pullen and Seth Anderson as their deputies.
Olivia Pye, teacher and head of year six, said: “It was wonderful to have the children involved in the process for this year's East Preston Festival ballot.
"The year six group were engaged and thoughtful about their applications and we had over 20 children apply and deliver their speeches confidently in front of their peers – no mean feat.
"The year group were excellent in their response to those who delivered their speeches and there was a genuine sense of encouragement and support for everyone to do well. We felt very proud of them.”
All four received trophies sponsored by Lady Annabel Goldsmith. They will travel through the streets of East Preston in open-topped cars as guests of honour in the festival parade on Saturday, June 8.
The East Preston Festival will be taking place from Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 9, with more than 70 events and activities for all the family. Pick up a programme with full details from East Preston shops or view it online at www.eastprestonfestival.co.uk
