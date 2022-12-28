Keen gardeners at East Preston WI have put their skills to good use by helping to transform the garden at East Preston Junior School.

The women have been up to their knees in weeds, mud and bark chips, giving the school's garden a makeover this year.

Margaret Graham, East Preston WI press officer, said: "East Preston WI includes many keen gardeners and they found a local project that suits them down to the ground.

"We'd noticed that East Preston Junior School's garden was in need of some TLC and offered to give it a makeover. Head teacher Mr Michael Tidd was very grateful and the children happily followed progress.

East Preston WI gardeners gathered at Christmas to check on the garden's progress

"Our gardening group worked away through the summer heat, weeding, digging and even finding hidden treasures, as some beautiful established plants came to light. One bed held several surprises, including a lone veteran soldier, his plaque and even a buried time capsule.

"WI friends and relatives kindly lent a hand, offering their time and muscle power, as well as plants, and a very welcome load of bark via David Bishop of Littlehampton District Lions Club. We also appreciated the teas and treats the school supplied to keep us going.

"As Christmas approached, we met up to admire the completed transformation. More plants will be added as we maintain it into the future and we are hoping to open the garden as part of East Preston Festival Week in June. We all agree that it has felt a very rewarding project to undertake."

East Preston WI gardeners at work clearing the overgrown garden at East Preston Junior School

