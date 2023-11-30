East Sussex College named best international study programme for 11th year in a row

East Sussex College has been named as the best Further Education provider for International courses after the British Council led an inspection at the College’s Lewes campus in May.

For the 11th successive year, East Sussex College’s English Language courses at Lewes and Eastbourne have been ranked in the top 5 per cent of all providers, and as the joint-best offered by any Further Education college in the country.

EL Gazette (English Language Gazette), the international news and media company for English Language Teaching, ranked the UK providers based on the summary statements published by the British Council.

