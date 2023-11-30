BREAKING

East Sussex College named best international study programme for 11th year in a row

East Sussex College has been named as the best Further Education provider for International courses after the British Council led an inspection at the College’s Lewes campus in May.
By Sam Pole
Published 30th Nov 2023, 11:49 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 11:51 GMT
For the 11th successive year, East Sussex College’s English Language courses at Lewes and Eastbourne have been ranked in the top 5 per cent of all providers, and as the joint-best offered by any Further Education college in the country.

EL Gazette (English Language Gazette), the international news and media company for English Language Teaching, ranked the UK providers based on the summary statements published by the British Council.

Mark Allen, Assistant Principal for International & ESOL at East Sussex College, said, “We are delighted to be ranked number one state college by the British Council’s Accreditation UK Scheme. To have achieved this for the 11th year running is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team, and the support we receive from the wider college.”

