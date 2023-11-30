East Sussex College named best international study programme for 11th year in a row
and live on Freeview channel 276
For the 11th successive year, East Sussex College’s English Language courses at Lewes and Eastbourne have been ranked in the top 5 per cent of all providers, and as the joint-best offered by any Further Education college in the country.
EL Gazette (English Language Gazette), the international news and media company for English Language Teaching, ranked the UK providers based on the summary statements published by the British Council.
Mark Allen, Assistant Principal for International & ESOL at East Sussex College, said, “We are delighted to be ranked number one state college by the British Council’s Accreditation UK Scheme. To have achieved this for the 11th year running is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team, and the support we receive from the wider college.”