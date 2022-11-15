East Sussex College to host open events at Eastbourne and Hastings campuses

East Sussex College has planned open events for its Eastbourne and Hastings campuses.

Due to high demand the college said it has added additional dates for both Eastbourne and Hastings (Station Plaza) campuses.

Prospective students, currently studying in Year 11, are invited to the college to find out more about the courses available, meet staff and current students, and to get a feel of the campus.

A college spokesperson said: “If you missed out on the October open events and are interested in finding out more about A-Level and technical and professional courses, including T-Levels and apprenticeships, then be sure to come along to one of the new open event dates.

East Sussex College in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Eastbourne campus will welcome visitors on Tuesday, November 22, and Hastings (Station Plaza) on Thursday, November 24, between 4:30pm-6:30pm. Students interested in finding out more about the Lewes campus can book a campus tour.”

Those planning to attend the Hastings open event and are thinking about pursuing sport as a professional, or simply want to keep it up as a hobby alongside their studies, are asked to visit the college’s sport academies team between 6pm-7pm.