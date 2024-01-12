A consortium of Sussex colleges including the East Sussex College Group, is to receive £4.5million funding, as part of the Department for Education’s ‘Levelling Up’ programme.

The consortium, which includes Bexhill College, BHASVIC, College of Richard Collyer, East Sussex College Group, Plumpton College and Varndean College, will be working collaboratively to provide more high-quality training opportunities for local residents to support them into jobs locally.

Innovative projects have been given the go ahead, which will support people to gain the skills needed to launch and progress their careers in Sussex, and support the local economy to grow.

East Sussex College has been awarded funding for two projects. The first will see the college develop and launch a Sussex Centre for Vocational Leadership and Entrepreneurship in the Health and Care sector. The programmes launched will help reduce environmental impact, enhance sustainability, and contribute to the broader goal of net zero emissions within the healthcare sector.

It will also support programmes for aspiring managers and business owners in the engineering and manufacturing sectors, with a key focus on utilities training and the switch to emerging hydrogen technologies.

Both strands echo the College’s commitment to green training, as vital for the UK's innovation development, and the ESC programme is designed to address these needs and unlock the potential for advancement.

Rebecca Conroy, Principal and CEO of East Sussex College, said: “We are delighted by the innovations these technologies will bring to our students and those in our communities. By working with employers in our region, we are confident that the investments will benefit those in work and education and provide essential skills training while addressing critical skills gaps.

“We understand the important role we play in helping shape the workforce of tomorrow, preparing every student with the latest skills and knowledge required to positively enter the world of work and contribute to our local industries.

“The funding really will help drive innovation in training and will hugely increase the work readiness of our students. Working in the FE Sussex partnership has ensured that we develop a Sussex wide approach to addressing the skills agenda and tackling sector needs on a regional basis.”

The funding has been awarded by the Government for Local Skills Improvement Plans and development fund pilots. Colleges and other providers across the country are receiving a share of the £165million Local Skills Improvement Fund to invest in a range of projects, focusing on long-term skills priorities of local areas.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “This investment is about boosting local industries, building people’s skills and ultimately futureproofing our economy and the career prospects of the next generation.

“Our local skills projects will bring together regional organisations, businesses and education providers to respond to the specific needs of employers, building an increasingly skilled workforce and growing local economies.