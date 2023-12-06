East Sussex College Training Hub wins green energy award
In a ceremony held at the prestigious Energy Savings Awards in early December, East Sussex College clinched a highly commended award in the Education Project of the Year category. The accolade recognises the College's outstanding efforts in implementing innovative and sustainable energy solutions within its educational facilities, providing the resources to support a more sustainable future.
In October 2022, East Sussex College’s Green Training Hub in partnership with OHM Energy was officially launched at Hampden Retail Park in Eastbourne. East Sussex College was selected to establish one of five new decarbonisation academies across Sussex to support the development of skills in retrofitting and green energy installation.
The ESC Training Hub in Hampden Retail Park, Eastbourne, welcomed visitors at its official unveiling including Rob Cottrill, CEO of Eastbourne Borough Council, Caroline Ansell, MP for Eastbourne and Willingdon, Rebecca Conroy, CEO and Principal of East Sussex College, Jason Lindfield, Managing Director of OHM Energy, along with East Sussex College Governors, teachers from local schools, and businesses including Samsung, Visls, Solivus, Ecotecture, Zenova Group, REED, the DWP and Sovereign Commercial. The Training Hub was officially opened by TV presenter and author Simon Reeve.
Donna Harfield, Vice Principal at East Sussex College, said: “It was great to attend The Energy Savings Award with Paul Vine [Director of OHM Energy] and to celebrate all that has been achieved at the East Sussex College Green Training Hub in partnership with OHM Energy. It was great to win the highly commended award in the Education Project of the Year which recognises all the work that has gone into our highly innovative centre.
“If you haven’t visited yet, come and see what it’s all about and find out why it’s an award worthy centre. We have courses for everyone interested in the green agenda, whether that’s to build your knowledge or develop a career and courses that can be studied at the centre or distant learning! Thanks to everyone at OHM Energy who submitted this award and to everyone involved who has made the Green Hub the success it is today.”