East Sussex school renamed after joining trust as new sites secured in Newhaven and Hailsham

London South East Academies Trust (LSEAT) has announced that College Central is now part of its network of schools as new sites are secured in Newhaven and Hailsham.

The school, which provides Alternative Provision for children aged five to 16, has been renamed East Sussex Academy. It is aimed at those who have been excluded from, or who are unable to access, mainstream education.

The school was previously part of Sabden Multi Academy Trust and operated across several sites in Eastbourne and Hastings.

Dr Sam Parrett CBE, CEO of LSEAT, said: “We are delighted to welcome East Sussex Academy into our Trust. While we recognise the challenges the school has faced, we are determined to ensure that every young person who needs alternative provision has access to a safe, supportive environment where they can thrive.”

LSEAT said new sites have been secured. Secondary provision (previously in Eastbourne) has moved to purpose-built accommodation in Denton Island called East Sussex Academy Newhaven. LSEAT said primary provision and Year 7 and 8 have moved to a the former Burfield Academy site in Hailsham, which is now called East Sussex Academy Hailsham.

The Trust said the secondary site in Hastings is undergoing ‘a complete £12m rebuild’, adding that temporary accommodation in town has been secured from early next year. They said this offers ‘a blended model of onsite, online and college-based provision’ in the meantime.

Find out more at eastsussex.lseat.org.uk.

Dr Sam Parrett said: “As a Trust, our commitment is to transform lives through the power of learning. We are already making progress – with new leadership in place, new sites secured and a strong Outreach Team working with schools across the county.

“We are grateful for the support of East Sussex County Council, the DfE and the outgoing Trust – as well as staff and families. We would also like to thank our colleagues in mainstream schools and wider system partners, whose collaboration is vital in helping us to reduce exclusions and secure the best possible outcomes for children and young people. We look forward to working together to successfully move the school forward.”

Elizabeth Funge, Assistant Director Education, Children’s Services at East Sussex County Council said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with LSEAT on the East Sussex Academy and look forward to seeing this provision grow from strength to strength. Our shared commitment is to work alongside the trust and all of our schools so that every young person has the opportunity to thrive and succeed in their learning. This new partnership with LSEAT sits at the heart of delivering that ambition.”

Guy Walsh, headteacher of East Sussex Academy, said: “This is an exciting time for Alternative Provision in East Sussex. With the support of LSEAT and our local partners, we are focused on making rapid and lasting improvements for our pupils – to ensure they have access to the high-quality education they need and deserve.”

LSEAT said East Sussex Academy is the 15th school to join its network, which spans mainstream, special and alternative provision settings across London and the South East.