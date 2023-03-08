East Sussex schools come together to support student-led petition against current exam rules for sick children

Two East Sussex schools have come together to support a petition started by a student which aims to change the way people are graded if they miss exams due to a serious illness.

St Catherine’s College in Priory Road, Eastbourne, and Seaford Head School in Arundel Road, Seaford, are backing a petition titled ‘give students who miss exams due to illness a right to centre assessed grades’ – which currently has more than 2,500 signatures.

On the petition it says: “Where a student is unable to sit their exams because of illness, they should have the right to a centre assessed grade, so that they do not miss out on getting a qualification.”

Seaford Head School pupil James Jewell, 18, started the petition after an Eastbourne student was diagnosed with cancer.

Seaford Head School in Arundel Road. Picture from Google Maps

Nigel Jewell, who is James’ father and a deputy headteacher at St Catherine’s, said if a child misses an exam because of an illness they are marked as absent and if they do attend they only receive an extra five per cent as a special consideration.

Mr Jewell said: “Who could object? It just seems to be the right thing to do [to change the rule].”

Mr Jewell added that if the rule does change it will be one less burden for children who are dealing with a serious illness.

James, who started the petition, said: “There are hundreds and hundreds across the country that will miss their exams [due to a serious illness]. It is something that is incredibly unfair.”

St Catherine's College in Priory Road, Eastbourne

He added: “It doesn’t take a lot of empathy to know that it is unfair and it is wrong.”

Seaford Head School headteacher Bob Ellis said: “How great is it that young people are involved in something significant trying to make a difference in an important way? I could not be prouder of our students.”

Mr Ellis explained that he also wants those suffering from a serious illness to be reassured that their grades will not be ‘ripped away’.

He added: “We are talking about a really serious disease and the system is not looking after them”

At 10,000 signatures the government will respond to the petition and at 100,000 signatures it will be considered for debate in Parliament.

