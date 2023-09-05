East Sussex village primary school starts the new school year excited to build on great OFSTED report
Hankham Primary School is a school located in the village of Hankham, with a wide catchment across Eastbourne, Pevensey, Westham, Polegate and Hailsham which has celebrated its success after being awarded a ‘good’ rating by OFSTED following a recent inspection.
With an overall award of ‘good’, what staff, governors and parents were really delighted about was the extra comments made by OFSTED, regarding the overall culture at the school following its inspection at the end of April 2023, including the capability and enthusiasm of all the staff, and the positive attitude of pupils, and subsequent behaviour and learning outcomes.
The report said: “Pupils enjoy coming to Hankham School and know that all at the school have high aspirations for them to do well. Staff have pupils at the heart of all that they do. Pupils greet visitors with enthusiasm and are proud of their school. They are keen to share their experiences and achievements, such as their whole-school trip to Wakehurst Place, and sporting events they have taken part in.
“Pupils behave well and there is little disruption to lessons, which are calm and focused. All staff demonstrate high expectations which are embedded through the school right from Reception Year. Pupils from all year groups play well in the playground with each other.
“Leaders plan the curriculum well. They make sure that their ambition for pupils is realised and ensure all pupils have well-planned lessons that are taught well from the very beginning and through the school.
“Leaders ensure that pupils are taught to become confident and fluent readers from the very beginning. Children are proud of their phonics knowledge and enjoy reading and being read to, activities they do frequently.”
Headteacher, Mrs Sarah Timlin said: “We are delighted with the endorsement in this report. As Hankham parents know, the dedicated staff at the school are not working purely towards an OFSTED grade or SATs results; we all strive for ‘our’ children to feel happy and safe at school and to support them to become confident and resilient individuals, prepared for life in the wider world. I am delighted to report that OFSTED recognises our work with this in their report.”