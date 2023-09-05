East Sussex village primary school starts the new school year excited to build on great OFSTED report

A school near Pevensey is starting the year with great positivity following a glowing OFSTED report at the end of the last academic year.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hankham Primary School is a school located in the village of Hankham, with a wide catchment across Eastbourne, Pevensey, Westham, Polegate and Hailsham which has celebrated its success after being awarded a ‘good’ rating by OFSTED following a recent inspection.

With an overall award of ‘good’, what staff, governors and parents were really delighted about was the extra comments made by OFSTED, regarding the overall culture at the school following its inspection at the end of April 2023, including the capability and enthusiasm of all the staff, and the positive attitude of pupils, and subsequent behaviour and learning outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report said: “Pupils enjoy coming to Hankham School and know that all at the school have high aspirations for them to do well. Staff have pupils at the heart of all that they do. Pupils greet visitors with enthusiasm and are proud of their school. They are keen to share their experiences and achievements, such as their whole-school trip to Wakehurst Place, and sporting events they have taken part in.

Hankham Primary school in Pevensey is starting the year with great positivity following a glowing OFSTED report at the end of the last academic year.

“Pupils behave well and there is little disruption to lessons, which are calm and focused. All staff demonstrate high expectations which are embedded through the school right from Reception Year. Pupils from all year groups play well in the playground with each other.

“Leaders plan the curriculum well. They make sure that their ambition for pupils is realised and ensure all pupils have well-planned lessons that are taught well from the very beginning and through the school.

“Leaders ensure that pupils are taught to become confident and fluent readers from the very beginning. Children are proud of their phonics knowledge and enjoy reading and being read to, activities they do frequently.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad