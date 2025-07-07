Eastbourne area primary school leavers 2025 - picture gallery

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 7th Jul 2025, 09:10 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 09:41 BST
It's that time of the year again when youngsters make the big change and prepare to move on to secondary education.

Here's a gallery of wonderful group pictures of primary leavers supplied to us by their schools. The current edition of the Eastbourne Herald (July 4) – with and 8-page pull-out of the pictures – is in shops now. Who do you recognise?

Pevensey and Westham CE Primary School, Kensuke's Kingdom Class

1. Pevensey and Westham CE Primary School, Kensuke's Kingdom Class.jpg

Pevensey and Westham CE Primary School, Kensuke's Kingdom Class Photo: Pevensey and Westham CE Primary School, Kensuke's Kingdom Class

Pevensey and Westham CE Primary School, Chocolate Factory Class

2. Pevensey and Westham CE Primary School, Chocolate Factory Class.jpg

Pevensey and Westham CE Primary School, Chocolate Factory Class Photo: Pevensey and Westham CE Primary School, Chocolate Factory Class

Willingdon Primary Whale Class

3. Willingdon Primary Whale Class.jpeg

Willingdon Primary Whale Class Photo: Willingdon Primary Whale Class

Willingdon Primary Shark Class

4. Willingdon Primary Shark Class.jpeg

Willingdon Primary Shark Class Photo: Willingdon Primary Shark Class

