Eastbourne College helps shape new Natural History GCSE as Subject Confirmed

Eastbourne College announces involvement in developing the newly approved Natural History GCSE.

Eastbourne College is proud to have been involved in the development of the newly confirmed Natural History GCSE, a landmark qualification that will offer pupils the opportunity to engage with nature, conservation and the climate in a deeply relevant and academically rigorous way.

The Department for Education confirmed last week that the new GCSE will go ahead following strong public backing from leading figures including Bear Grylls and Baroness Floella Benjamin, as well as institutions like the Eden Project and Natural History Museum. It is hoped that the subject, being devised by OCR, will be introduced from September 2026, with final content to be consulted on after the Curriculum and Assessment Review concludes later this year.

Eastbourne College, recent winner of Tatler’s national Eco-Warrior award for schools, has worked alongside OCR in the strategic development of the new GCSE, including running workshops involving schools from the Coastal Schools Partnership to gain valuable input from teachers.

Headmaster, Tom Lawson said, “We wholeheartedly welcome the launch of this groundbreaking new GCSE which represents a vital shift in how schools can help young people engage with the world around them in an academic and meaningful way.

“As educators we have a responsibility to equip our pupils with an understanding of the world around them, and to nurture a lifelong connection with nature.

“Eastbourne College’s unique position, so close to the sea and the South Downs National Park, provides a wonderful setting for environmental learning, with easy access to diverse ecosystems, rich biodiversity and nationally significant fieldwork sites. We look forward to continuing our work with OCR and the launch of this new and exciting GCSE.”

With strong academic outcomes across a broad curriculum, Eastbourne College offers an education that balances intellectual ambition with character development and real-world relevance. As a ‘blue health' school, the pupils benefit from time spent near water which has been shown to improve mood, reduce stress and promote overall mental and physical wellbeing.