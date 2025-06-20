Eastbourne College pupils strengthen community links with DoE volunteering

Eastbourne College is celebrating the outstanding contribution its pupils have made through the volunteering section of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE)

Eastbourne College is proud to celebrate the outstanding contribution its pupils have made through the volunteering section of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE), strengthening connections with the local Eastbourne community in the process.

From litter picking on the beach to coaching sport, DofE College pupils dedicated a remarkable 3,497 hours to volunteering between 1 April 2024 and 31 March 2025. This equates to nearly £22,500 of social value, reflecting both their commitment and the tangible impact of their efforts.

To recognise this outstanding achievement, Headmaster Tom Lawson welcomed Eastbourne College DofE participants to a special barbecue in his garden to celebrated their dedication and community spirit. The evening included the presentation of service awards by Martin Houghton-Brown, Secretary General of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation. Five-year service awards were presented to Gihan Karunanayake and Matthew Clover, while a 25-year service award was given to the College’s long-standing DofE Manager, Dan Tebay.

Mr Tebay commented: “Each year, I’m incredibly proud of the time and energy our pupils give to our local community. Their volunteering not only supports others, it also plays a huge role in their own personal growth.”

Eastbourne College offers Silver DofE in Year 11 and Gold DofE in Year 12, with over 200 pupils currently enrolled in the programme. In 2024 alone, 47 pupils completed their Silver Award, and 22 completed their Gold.

Emilia, 17, who is completing her Gold Award, reflected: “Volunteering for DofE taught me the value of giving back; turning time and effort into real impact for others, and unexpected growth in myself.”

Eastbourne College is deeply committed to providing pupils with opportunities that combine challenge, leadership and meaningful service - developing confident, outward-looking young people who are equipped to lead, contribute and thrive beyond school life.

Ruth Marvel OBE, CEO of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to see the impact that young people at Eastbourne College have made through their DofE volunteering. Volunteering is a great way for young people to build confidence, develop work-related skills and use their passions and talents to benefit others. It changes lives and communities for the better – that's why it’s an integral part of the DofE programme. We’re so proud of all the young people at Eastbourne College who have dedicated their time and energy to helping others in their communities.”

Thanks to its incredible network of organisations delivering DofE, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is the largest facilitator of youth volunteering in the UK. Over the last four years, the DofE charity has focused on breaking down barriers to taking part – working with more community organisations, schools in deprived areas, further education colleges, prisons, and centres supporting young people with special educational needs and disabilities. The charity is now aiming to achieve 1.6 million Award starts by spring 2026, so that even more young people can take part in a life-changing DofE programme.