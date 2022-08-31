Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Lamb MBE, deputy head of Eastbourne College, is now the new Head of Youth and Cadets in the Ministry of Defence (MOD) in the rank of Brigadier.

Mr Lamb will oversee the strategic direction of the five MOD-sponsored cadet forces which are made up of around 150,000 cadets and nearly 30,000 adult volunteers.

This three-year post will run alongside his position at Eastbourne College.

Eastbourne deputy headteacher selected for role in the Ministry of Defence (photo from Eastbourne College)

Mr Lamb said: “I am delighted and honoured to be appointed in this role.

“These five organisations offer the full cadet experience: a second-to-none, 21st century youth development programme aimed at preparing young people for success and providing new opportunities and experiences to enrich their lives.

“For me, this role represents the culmination of over 30 years working with young people, both in education and the cadets, and gives me a unique opportunity to draw on all my experience to help the take this wonderful youth movement forward.”

Mr Lamb has led Eastbourne College’s Combined Cadet Force for 13 years.Tom Lawson, headmaster at Eastbourne College, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Anthony and builds on his work at the college, where he works with our pupils to develop their skillset outside of academia, helping them to become great team members and leaders of the future. He is passionate about supporting young people in their personal development.

“Having also worked as a senior adult volunteer advisor to the MOD at every level, Anthony has excellent experience for this role.