The headteacher at an Eastbourne school has resigned, claiming he was ‘discriminated against, harrassed and bullied.’

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Fairclough, headteacher at West Rise Junior School, said he resigned on September 8 due to allegations he had been ‘discriminated against, harassed and bullied.’

Mr Fairclough is known for being outspoken in his views on education and censorship, and has questioned the need to vaccinate children against Covid-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now he says he has left the school in Langney because of these views.

Mike Fairclough, headteacher at West Rise Junior School, resigned on September 8. Picture: Accredited

On a personal blog, Mr Fairclough said: “I have formally resigned from my position as headteacher of West Rise Junior School. My resignation is in response to serious breaches of contract by East Sussex County Council. I therefore consider myself to be constructively dismissed.

"I feel that I have been discriminated against, harassed and bullied for exercising my right to lawful free speech (in my own personal time – not during school hours) and for expressing my philosophical belief in the importance of critical thinking, free speech and safeguarding children.”

Mr Fairclough also claimed that East Sussex County Council has launched investigations regarding his public views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “East Sussex County Council has commissioned three investigations into my conduct following whistleblowing complaints against me. Each investigation has included a focus on my public views regarding the government’s response to Covid and its impact on children. Particularly regarding me questioning the necessity to vaccinate children against Covid-19.

"The investigations have concluded with me being cleared of any wrong-doing in relation to this aspect of the complaints. I have then been told by East Sussex County Council that I am free to continue to express my lawful opinions. Despite this, they have then commissioned further investigations into me for doing just that.

“I have expressed a wish to return to the school but with the assurance that my right to free speech will be protected. I have asked East Sussex County Council to assure me that I have a right to lawful free speech in my own time and that I will not be subjected to further investigations for exercising my right to lawful free speech.

"This includes me expressing my opinions about the government’s response to Covid, including any future Covid vaccine rollout to children. East Sussex County Council has not been able to give me this assurance and not ruled out further investigations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his resignation Mr Fairclough stated that he had left the school with ‘many happy memories’.

He added: “I leave my position with many happy memories from the nineteen years during which I have been the headteacher of my school. The pupils are extraordinarily creative, resilient and talented. The staff are caring, skilled and enthusiastic. And the community of parents are the most supportive I have ever had the pleasure to work with.”

In response to the claims, a spokesperson for East Sussex County Council said: “Mr Fairclough has resigned from the position of Headteacher at West Rise Junior School and we are continuing to provide support to the acting headteacher to ensure the pupils’ education continues uninterrupted.