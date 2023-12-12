Eastbourne Independent Learning Provider inspected following 'requires improvement' Ofsted rating

An independent learning provider in Eastbourne has been inspected following a previous Ofsted inspection in which it received a ‘required improvement’ rating.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heathercroft Training Services on Whitley Road, was inspected in November 2022. At that time, inspectors judged the overall effectiveness of the provision to require improvement.

The focus of the monitoring visit was to evaluate the progress that leaders and managers have made in resolving the main areas for improvement identified at the previous inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inspection seemed that there had been reasonable progress in leaders and managers made in ‘ensuring that employers contribute positively to apprentices’ programmes’ as well as in ‘ensuring learners and apprentices benefit from support that leads to positive and timely outcomes.’

An independent learning provider in Eastbourne has been inspected following a previous Ofsted inspection in which it received a ‘required improvement’ rating.

The report stated: “Leaders have restructured the organisation since the previous inspection to ensure that appropriate staff are in place to support learners and apprentices. Leaders have employed new coaches, a learner support coordinator and a quality manager.

"Apprentices and learners recognise the positive impact the new team is having on their progress, such as greater communication and support that are accelerating their learning.

“Employers value their relationship with HTS. Employers recognise the improvement that leaders have made in their communication and support since the restructuring

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

of the team and value the impact this is having on their apprentices. Employers recognise the positive impact that apprentices are having in the workplace.”

However, the report stated that the provider had made ‘insufficient progress’ in ‘ensuring that apprentices benefit from a curriculum that extends beyond the technical content of the apprenticeship and provides sufficient careers information, advice and guidance’.

The report added: “Leaders have not yet implemented a curriculum that extends beyond the technical and vocational content of the apprenticeship. Apprentices and learners do not benefit from a personal development curriculum that promotes opportunities for them to develop their wider talents and interests.

"Leaders have not implemented a curriculum that ensures that apprentices are aware of how to keep themselves physically and mentally healthy. Leaders have not

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

focused sufficiently on ensuring that young apprentices have access to age-appropriate information about healthy relationships.