Schools are judged on five categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

Busy Bees Day Nursery at Eastbourne on Larkspur Drive was inspected in January and scored 'Good' in all categories.

This was the first routine inspection the nursery received since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The inspector discussed the impact of the pandemic with the provider and had taken that into account in their evaluation of the nursery.

The report stated: "Children and their families are warmly greeted on their arrival. Nurturing staff know each child's uniqueness particularly well. Children are quick to settle into activities and play experiences that have been thoughtfully planned by staff.

"The broad and balanced curriculum affords children varied experiences that help them become curious and motivated to learn. Staff provide plentiful opportunities for children to develop their confidence and gain independence.

The staff were also praised for their knowledge and attentiveness in the inspection.

The report stated: “The passionate manager supports staff to implement a curriculum that meets the needs of children. They provide experiences across all areas of the early years foundation stage.

“Children's communication and language development is a priority at this nursery. Staff show high levels of engagement through their expressions and gestures, which exposes babies to early communication.

"Staff provide children with purposeful language opportunities and model this language well. For example, children confidently recall past activities.

"The manager places a high priority on staff well-being. This ensures that they receive support to fulfil their roles and responsibilities effectively. All staff receive regular supervision.

"Overall, most staff implement the curriculum and target their teaching effectively. They know what skills they want children to learn and what they want to teach next.

In the report it also stated on how the school could improve, stating: “On occasion, some mealtime routines are not communicated well