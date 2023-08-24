Eastbourne nursery school receives 'Good' rating following Ofsted inspection

Schools are judged on five categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

Wren House Nursery School on Salehurst Road was inspected in July and scored 'Good' in all categories.

This was the first routine inspection the nursery received since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The inspector discussed the impact of the pandemic with the provider and had taken that into account in their evaluation of the nursery.

Picture: Google Maps

The report stated: “Children develop a real love of learning in this homely, welcoming and inclusive nursery.

"Staff know every child and family exceptionally well, and they understand each child's unique character and learning style. This helps children to form close relationships with the staff and they settle very quickly.

"Staff provide an enjoyable and stimulating environment.”

The report also praised the school for its staff and the way the teachers teach the pupils.

They added: “The leadership team is highly effective in making ongoing continuous improvements. Staff training is given high priority.

"The long-serving team is stable and dedicated to providing the highest quality provision for children.

"Overall, teaching is good. Staff use the curriculum intentions well to identify what children need to learn and match it precisely to every child's planned next steps.

"Children gain important skills to support them when starting school.

"For example, they communicate clearly with adults and their friends, listen attentively, and concentrate well in their chosen activities. Generally, staff communicate clearly with children and extend their language well.

"However, very occasionally during activities, adults do not encourage children to work things out for themselves, or explain why something might have happened.”

The report also states that ‘staff have completed appropriate training and are fully aware of the signs that might suggest a child is at risk of harm and they confidently know how to report any concerns, including those that relate to the behaviour or conduct of a colleague.’

In the report it also stated on how the school could improve stating: “(The nursery could) improve teaching further to give children greater opportunities, when needed, to