Eastbourne nursery shines bright with positive Ofsted inspection

An infant school in Eastbourne has received a good report from Ofsted.

Nurseries are rated on four categories - leadership and management, the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and personal development.

West Rise Nursery in Chaffinch Road was inspected in November and has come out with ‘good’ for all categories.

The report calls the nursery ‘homely’ and somewhere children feel ‘safe and secure’. As a result children are ‘highly motivated to learn and engage in the unique experiences’, the report says.

West Rise staff (L-R: Chelsea Stonestreet, Caroline Croft and Hayley Boddy) with some children from the nursery (photo from West Rise)

Nature is important to the nursery so children are encouraged to explore the natural garden, learn about insects, and visit the local pond. One child observed ducklings hatching which resulted in the child’s confidence and language improving. The nursery is praised for these varied experiences like this.

By allowing children to use real equipment like porcelain cups, staff say it prepares children for the real world and develop their independence as well promote children’s descriptive skills and increase vocabulary.

Children are encouraged to understand and celebrate their different cultural backgrounds and manage their emotions to regulate their behaviour. The report says: “Children show that they understand their feelings and can talk about them. The staff make good use of drama, music and puppets to encourage the children to develop their speech and language and imagination in an exciting way.”

Relations with the school are strong and work is done to allow for a smooth transition from nursery to reception class.

Staff are praised for their work with the children. The report says: “Children have their needs met and their interests built on to promote development. Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) do well. Staff work well with parents and outside agencies. Staff involve children with SEND in all aspects of nursery life. Parents describe how well staff have supported their child's needs.

“Staff skilfully encourage children's learning so that they can learn in all areas while following their interests. Staff know their key children well and what they need to learn next. They understand the planned learning for more structured learning experiences.”

The nursery was given one area to work on - pointing out that some staff are ‘less secure about how to use more spontaneous learning opportunities to support the overall aims of the curriculum’.

Headteacher Lynne Weir said: “It was wonderful to welcome our Ofsted inspector to our amazing nursery in November. The inspector commented on the extraordinary number of strengths she identified. She was so impressed by the lovely nature of the nursery and our wellbeing first ethos and the fact that such young children are able to use their breathe to self regulate and manage their emotions.

“West Rise Nursery prides itself on knowing and valuing each unique child and we were especially pleased that the Inspector observed how well staff know what each child needs to learn and skilfully encourages children's learning.

“I would like to thank every member of the team, especially Caroline Croft, nursery leader, for their expertise and dedication.”